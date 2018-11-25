TransUnion (TRU) & CreditRiskMonitor.Com (CRMZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of TransUnion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of TransUnion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -1.32, indicating that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransUnion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 18.98% 21.22% 6.60% CreditRiskMonitor.Com -80.92% -329.26% -81.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransUnion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $1.93 billion 5.81 $441.20 million $1.71 35.48 CreditRiskMonitor.Com $13.39 million 1.68 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Dividends

TransUnion pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CreditRiskMonitor.Com does not pay a dividend. TransUnion pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TransUnion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 2 10 0 2.83 CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransUnion currently has a consensus price target of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Summary

TransUnion beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

