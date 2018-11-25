Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.29 Million in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

NYSE:LLL opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $180.24 and a 1-year high of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

