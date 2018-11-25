Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

