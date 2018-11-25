Tripio Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $560,130.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00128386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00191622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.07878615 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

