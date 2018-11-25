Trueblue Inc (TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. Trueblue’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth $19,464,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth $11,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 220,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

