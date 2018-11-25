Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 9,421 Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the third quarter worth about $77,271,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 101.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,014,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 510,220 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the second quarter worth about $21,127,000. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,644,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 452.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 349,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 286,411 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

