Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stake Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 199,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/two-harbors-investment-corp-two-stake-increased-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.