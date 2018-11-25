U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

