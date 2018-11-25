U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,496 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after purchasing an additional 946,517 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

