UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ryanair (RYA)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (LON:RYA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RYA. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

RYA opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.16) on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

In related news, insider Julie O’Neill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £12,400 ($16,202.80).

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

