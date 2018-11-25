UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 223 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

In other UFP Technologies news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 698 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $25,504.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,569,737.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,858. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 6,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,529. The stock has a market cap of $271.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

