Uniper (UN01) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.76 ($27.62).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.