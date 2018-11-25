United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,062,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,882,000 after purchasing an additional 448,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,116,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,259 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,863,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 692,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 102,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.77 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/united-bankshares-inc-ubsi-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.