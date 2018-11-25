UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth Group’s performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. Shares of UnitedHealth Group have underperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. However, membership decline in Commercial segment of the company remains a huge concern. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition, posing a threat for UnitedHealth Group.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.86.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

