Universal Display Co. (OLED) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,596.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 618,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $75,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Universal Display by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal Display by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Display by 8,752.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

OLED opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

