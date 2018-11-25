Unum Group (UNM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unum Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 449,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Unum Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 108,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 793,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

