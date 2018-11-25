US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $223,000.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,239,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $236,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,828. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

