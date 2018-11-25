US Bancorp DE Has $701,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 587,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,526,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,956,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,762,000 after acquiring an additional 289,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

