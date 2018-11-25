US Bancorp DE Has $716,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

