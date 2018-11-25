US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $3.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/us-bancorp-de-lowers-position-in-potlatchdeltic-corp-pch.html.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.