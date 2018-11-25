USA Technologies (USAT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

USA Technologies stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Technologies by 168.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

