Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uxin.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price for the company.

UXIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 723,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,302. Uxin has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

