Valerie Lyons Buys 3,500 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Valerie Lyons bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,325.00 ($7,322.70).

Shares of INA stock opened at A$3.07 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.49 ($1.77) and a one year high of A$2.90 ($2.06).

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $500 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code INA'.

