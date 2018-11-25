Valero Energy (VLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.00

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 119601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

