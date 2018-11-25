Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $125.50 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 130,830 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,102,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 293,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

