ValuEngine Downgrades Cloudera (CLDR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Nomura upgraded Cloudera from a reduce rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cloudera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $404,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,623,805. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 641.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

See Also: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.