ValuEngine Lowers Target (TGT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. Target has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after buying an additional 151,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after buying an additional 5,590,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,966,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

