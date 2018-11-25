ValuEngine Upgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $214.03 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $84,591.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,318 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 578,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,325,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,374 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 278,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,163,000 after acquiring an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.