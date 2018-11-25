ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Property Trust (LPT) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

NYSE LPT opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $168,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.