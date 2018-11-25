Vanadium One Energy (VONE) Shares Up 13.2%

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE) shares shot up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 175,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 288,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Vanadium One Energy Company Profile (CVE:VONE)
Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.
