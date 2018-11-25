Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $20.88 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,598,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,085,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,744,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,645,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,560,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,528,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,825,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

