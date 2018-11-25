Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.74 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after buying an additional 437,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

