Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $33.27 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 283.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Shares of DE opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

