Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,713,330 Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,713,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,239,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,898,000. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,188,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently -755.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

