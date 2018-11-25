Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

WARNING: “Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/venturi-wealth-management-llc-grows-stake-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.