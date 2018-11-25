Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLP. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the third quarter valued at $77,271,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 101.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,014,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 510,220 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the second quarter valued at about $21,127,000. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,644,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 452.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 349,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 286,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLP stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

