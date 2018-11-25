Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $81,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $372,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,689.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $2,154,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $120.06 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.60 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk-shares-sold-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.