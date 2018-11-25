Viacoin Hits One Day Volume of $102,881.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00007659 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $102,881.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,108,077 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.