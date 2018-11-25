Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,633,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Icon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $133.82 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $146.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

