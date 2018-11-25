Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 2,700 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $114,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $4,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,420,291 shares of company stock worth $265,550,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 317.00. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/victory-capital-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-cargurus-inc-carg.html.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.