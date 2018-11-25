Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,046 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

