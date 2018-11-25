Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

VIOT stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/viomi-technology-viot-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.