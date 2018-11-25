Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $132.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/visa-inc-v-shares-sold-by-next-financial-group-inc.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.