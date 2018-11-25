Viuly (VIU) Market Capitalization Tops $164,217.00

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $164,217.00 and $439.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viuly token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Viuly has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00124919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.07772533 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Viuly Token Profile

Viuly’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,020,239 tokens. The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

