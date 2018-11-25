Vodafone Group (VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

VOD opened at GBX 155.12 ($2.03) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 6,382 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

