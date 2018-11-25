VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (VLKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of VLKAY opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. VOLKSWAGEN has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

