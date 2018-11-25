WABCO (WBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WABCO from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WABCO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.82.

WABCO stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WABCO has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. WABCO’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. FMR LLC increased its position in WABCO by 61.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in WABCO by 119.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 596,580 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in WABCO during the third quarter valued at $64,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 155.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 8.6% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

