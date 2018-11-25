Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00009713 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021542 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00037564 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006463 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00002301 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

