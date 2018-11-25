Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. InterXion comprises about 3.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 164.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 21.3% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 20.9% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.86. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on InterXion in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/waterfront-capital-partners-llc-boosts-position-in-interxion-holding-nv-inxn.html.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.