Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,114.49% and a negative return on equity of 112.13%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $582,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,075 shares of company stock worth $3,018,600 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

